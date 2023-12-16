The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Seider has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

