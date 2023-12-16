The Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Seider interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:11 on the ice per game.

Seider has a goal in five games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Seider has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 29 games this year, Seider has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.