High school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summit Academy North High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

University Liggett School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16

1:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Zeeland West High School at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16

6:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Dearborn High School