When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrick Kane score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

