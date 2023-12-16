Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrick Kane score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kane stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.