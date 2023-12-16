The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (2-17) for a contest between Central Division foes at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 11 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.

Killian Hayes is putting up 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons are receiving 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 29.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Brook Lopez posts 13.6 points, 1.2 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.

Pistons vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Pistons 120.5 Points Avg. 109.6 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 49% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.1% Three Point % 35.2%

