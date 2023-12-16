The Detroit Pistons (2-23) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pistons are coming off of a 124-92 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Friday. James Wiseman scored a team-high 20 points for the Pistons in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marvin Bagley III PF Out Back 9.8 4.8 1.2 Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Chris Livingston: Questionable (Ankle), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Illness), Khris Middleton: Out (Injury Management), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -17.5 240.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.