The Detroit Pistons (2-23) will attempt to turn around a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.7% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 1-9 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

The Pistons' 108.1 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 119.5 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 119.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, averaging 108.8 points per game, compared to 107.3 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 118.8 points per game at home, and 120.1 away.

At home the Pistons are picking up 26.7 assists per game, two more than on the road (24.7).

Pistons Injuries