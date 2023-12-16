When the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) and Detroit Pistons (2-23) play at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cade Cunningham will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Pistons fell to the 76ers 124-92. With 20 points, James Wiseman was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 20 13 1 0 1 0 Bojan Bogdanovic 17 3 2 0 0 2 Jaden Ivey 13 4 4 0 0 0

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham provides the Pistons 21.3 points, 4.0 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ausar Thompson gets 10.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.4 points, 3.0 boards and 4.4 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.2 points, 6.8 boards and 1.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Pistons receive 11.4 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21.1 4.4 6.8 1.1 0.2 1.8 Killian Hayes 9.4 3.4 4.4 0.8 0.7 0.4 Jaden Ivey 11.4 2.8 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.6 Ausar Thompson 9.1 5.4 1.3 0.6 0.5 0.3 Jalen Duren 7.5 6.8 1.0 0.3 1.0 0.0

