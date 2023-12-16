Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Flyers' Travis Konecny and the Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's DeBrincat has totaled 13 assists and 13 goals in 29 games. That's good for 26 points.

Dylan Larkin is a top scorer for Detroit, with 25 total points this season. In 24 contests, he has netted 11 goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 14 assists for Philadelphia.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-2-0 this season, amassing 163 saves and giving up 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny is one of Philadelphia's leading contributors (25 points), via collected 16 goals and nine assists.

Sean Couturier has seven goals and 14 assists, equaling 21 points (0.7 per game).

Travis Sanheim has scored four goals and added 17 assists in 29 games for Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson (6-3-2) has a 2.8 goals against average and an .885% save percentage (58th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 3.69 2nd 8th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.24 18th 7th 32.8 Shots 30.1 22nd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.6 23rd 29th 10.87% Power Play % 22.31% 13th 5th 86.02% Penalty Kill % 78.18% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.