The Detroit Red Wings, Robby Fabbri included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Fabbri in the Red Wings-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Robby Fabbri vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:51 per game on the ice, is 0.

Fabbri has scored a goal in eight of 17 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fabbri has a point in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 17 games this season, Fabbri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Fabbri hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

