The Detroit Red Wings, Shayne Gostisbehere among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Gostisbehere are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In five of 28 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 11 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Gostisbehere's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 4 21 Points 1 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

