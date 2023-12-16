How to Watch the UConn vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX
UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Louisville is 9-1.
- UConn's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Huskies score 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals allow.
- UConn has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 57.1 points.
- Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
UConn Leaders
- Paige Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
- Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG%
- Aubrey Griffin: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG%
- Nika Muhl: 7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- KK Arnold: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
Louisville Leaders
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina
|W 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|XL Center
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|-
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Toronto Metropolitan
|-
|Mattamy Athletic Centre
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|W 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
