Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robichaud High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Academy North High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Liggett School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
