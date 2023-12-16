How to Watch Western Michigan vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the UIC Flames (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
- Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 249th.
- The Broncos score only 3.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (62.0).
- Western Michigan has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (68.0).
- The Broncos allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
- At home, Western Michigan knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 65-51
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 72-68
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|-
|University Arena
