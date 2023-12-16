The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the UIC Flames (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 249th.

The Broncos score only 3.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (62.0).

Western Michigan has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (68.0).

The Broncos allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.

At home, Western Michigan knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule