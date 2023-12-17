Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Women's Big Ten Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Iowa
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 104-75 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
2. Ohio State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 73-49 vs Grand Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Indiana
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 66-56 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: B1G+
4. Nebraska
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 76-51 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Michigan State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: W 91-67 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Penn State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 119-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Michigan
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: W 75-49 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Maryland
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 99-51 vs Towson
Next Game
- Opponent: JMU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Minnesota
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 96-64 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 78-55 vs St. Thomas
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
11. Purdue
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: L 76-39 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
12. Illinois
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
13. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: L 84-59 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
14. Northwestern
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: W 86-66 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
