Searching for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Iowa

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

11-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 104-75 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 73-49 vs Grand Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Indiana

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-1 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 66-56 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: B1G+

4. Nebraska

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-2 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 76-51 vs Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Michigan State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-2 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: W 91-67 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Penn State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 119-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Michigan

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

9-2 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: W 75-49 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Maryland

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

8-3 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 99-51 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: JMU

JMU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Minnesota

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-1 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 96-64 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Wisconsin

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 78-55 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11. Purdue

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: L 76-39 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Illinois

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 69-66 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-23

6-8 | 8-23 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 84-59 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. Northwestern

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-7 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: W 86-66 vs Bradley

Next Game