Sunday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (7-2) matching up with the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 94-53 win, as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

The Chippewas enter this contest following a 79-76 loss to Oakland on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 94, Central Michigan 53

Other MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas haven't defeated a single D1 opponent this season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 99th-most victories.

Central Michigan has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 46.4 FG%

9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 46.4 FG% Taylor Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG% Nadege Jean: 9 PTS, 55.8 FG%

9 PTS, 55.8 FG% Madisen Wardell: 11.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Karrington Gordon: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas put up 64.9 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per contest (337th in college basketball). They have a -77 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11 points per game.

