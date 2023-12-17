Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon League? See our Weekly Horizon League Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Horizon League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Horizon League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 86-63 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
2. Oakland
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 77-63 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Wright State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: L 91-84 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: W 107-70 vs Bethany (WV)
Next Game
- Opponent: Westminster (PA)
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: W 76-69 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: W 85-75 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Green Bay
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: L 81-47 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: MSOE
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 95-46 vs Saint Vincent
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
9. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 80-67 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 91-59 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 361st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: L 73-67 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Defiance
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
