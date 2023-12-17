The Toledo Rockets and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature MAC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Western Michigan Broncos 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Ohio Bobcats 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Toledo Rockets at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!