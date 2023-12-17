Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Macomb County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Detroit at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
