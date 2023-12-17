Sunday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-2) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-6) clashing at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 94-53 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Spartans are coming off of an 80-74 loss to Nebraska in their last outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 94, Central Michigan 53

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 102-64 victory on November 30 over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

Michigan State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Michigan State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 80) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 114) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 193) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 210) on November 12

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 265) on November 8

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Moira Joiner: 15.2 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

15.2 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.4 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31) Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Theryn Hallock: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 30.6 points per game (scoring 91.7 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 61.1 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +275 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.