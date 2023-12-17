Sunday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (5-2) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) at Athletics Center O'rena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-60 in favor of Toledo, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Golden Grizzlies enter this game after a 79-76 win against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, Oakland 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Oakland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Akron Zips 91-87 on November 6.

The Golden Grizzlies have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 250) on November 6

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on December 9

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Maddy Skorupski: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Markyia McCormick: 13.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Kianni Westbrook: 6.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 78 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball while allowing 71.1 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential overall.

At home, the Golden Grizzlies are scoring 32.5 more points per game (94.3) than they are away from home (61.8).

Defensively, Oakland has played better in home games this year, allowing 62.3 points per game, compared to 80 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.