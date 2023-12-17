The Toledo Rockets (5-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Toledo is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.

Oakland is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.

The 78.0 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are 17.6 more points than the Rockets give up (60.4).

Oakland is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Toledo has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.

This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Rockets concede.

The Rockets shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Maddy Skorupski: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Markyia McCormick: 13.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Kianni Westbrook: 6.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%

