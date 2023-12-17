Sunday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) matching up at University Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-61 victory for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Broncos head into this contest after a 62-59 loss to Detroit Mercy on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 72, Western Michigan 61

Other MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Broncos beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked No. 252 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 54-52, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Western Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 252) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 271) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 308) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59) Alli Carlson: 6.5 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

6.5 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Hannah Spitzley: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) De'Ahna Richardson: 3.1 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (scoring 59.9 points per game to rank 279th in college basketball while allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a -26 scoring differential overall.

