The Western Michigan Broncos (4-3) will face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ahna Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Stutelberg: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Carlson: 7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Spitzley: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Richardson: 3.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.