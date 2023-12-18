Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Alpena County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpena High School at Islanders
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Cedarville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
