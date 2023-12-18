On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in four of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Copp averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.