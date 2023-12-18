Can we count on Ben Chiarot lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

