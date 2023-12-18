Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates will match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 146-114 loss against the Bucks, Bogdanovic totaled 24 points.

Below, we look at Bogdanovic's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 25.5 PR -- 22.9 3PM 2.5 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Hawks

Bogdanovic has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 122.7 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks are 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 29 assists per game, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 30 23 3 1 2 0 1 10/28/2022 30 22 4 0 3 0 1 10/26/2022 34 33 2 3 6 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.