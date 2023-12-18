Can we count on Christian Fischer finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Fischer averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.