The Detroit Red Wings, including Daniel Sprong, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you're thinking about a wager on Sprong against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Daniel Sprong vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Sprong has averaged 13:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Sprong has a goal in seven games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sprong has registered a point in a game 17 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sprong has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Sprong goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sprong Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 4 19 Points 4 7 Goals 3 12 Assists 1

