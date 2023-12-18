Monday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) at Knights Hall has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 18.

The Titans head into this contest on the heels of a 75-66 loss to Northern Illinois on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 70, Bellarmine 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

When the Titans took down the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 205) on November 18

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 262) on November 30

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 267) on December 3

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 268) on December 6

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 310) on November 24

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans put up 65 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.