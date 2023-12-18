Monday's contest features the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) squaring off at Gersten Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-63 victory for heavily favored Loyola Marymount according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 78, Detroit Mercy 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-15.3)

Loyola Marymount (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Loyola Marymount's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Detroit Mercy's is 2-8-0. The Lions have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Titans have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans put up 61.3 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a -165 scoring differential and have been outscored by 16.5 points per game.

The 30.3 rebounds per game Detroit Mercy accumulates rank 354th in the country, 5.5 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents record.

Detroit Mercy connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents.

Detroit Mercy loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 13.0 (267th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.