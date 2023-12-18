The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) travel to face the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 188th.

The Titans score 8.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Lions allow (69.4).

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.

The Titans gave up 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.

Detroit Mercy made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

