The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Titans put up 12.3 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Knights allow (77.3).

Bellarmine's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.

The Knights put up only 2.3 more points per game (66.2) than the Titans give up (63.9).

Bellarmine has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Detroit Mercy is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Titans give up.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Detroit Mercy Schedule