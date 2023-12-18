High school basketball competition in Genesee County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clio High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee Christian High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

Linden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

International Academy of Flint at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

Imlay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bendle High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Carman-Ainsworth High School at Goodrich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

Goodrich, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy