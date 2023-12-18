Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gogebic County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Gogebic County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Gogebic County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield-Marenisco High School at Watersmeet High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Watersmeet, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
