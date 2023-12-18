Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsley Area High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Grayling, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
