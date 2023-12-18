The Detroit Pistons (2-24) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 126 - Pistons 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 10.5)

Hawks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-14.4)

Hawks (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Pistons this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-19-0, compared to the 8-18-0 mark of the Pistons.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents don't do it as often (57.7% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (64%).

The Hawks have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season, better than the .083 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the league on offense (108.3 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (120.4 points allowed).

At 43.6 rebounds per game and 43.6 rebounds allowed, Detroit is 19th and 14th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pistons are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Detroit is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.