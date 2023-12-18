Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Houghton County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houghton High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Calumet, MI
- Conference: West PAC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
