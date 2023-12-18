Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Ionia County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portland High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carson City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.