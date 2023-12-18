On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is J.T. Compher going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

