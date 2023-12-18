J.T. Compher will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks face off on Monday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Compher available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

J.T. Compher vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Compher has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Compher has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Compher has a point in 13 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Compher has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Compher has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 25 Games 3 19 Points 1 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

