Jaden Ivey and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Ivey put up 13 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 146-114 loss against the Bucks.

In this piece we'll break down Ivey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 10.2 Rebounds -- 2.8 3.0 Assists -- 2.6 2.3 PRA -- 16.9 15.5 PR -- 14.3 13.2



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Hawks

Ivey has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 8.6% and 8.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ivey's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.7 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are 21st in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have allowed 29 per game, 29th in the league.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 21 11 5 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.