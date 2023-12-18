If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Manistee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitehall High School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason County Central High School at Brethren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Brethren, MI

Brethren, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee Catholic Central High School at Onekama High School