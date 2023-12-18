Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Marquette County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic-Michigamme High School at Nah Tah Wahsh PSA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Wilson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iron Mountain High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
