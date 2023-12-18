Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Mason County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason County Central High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brethren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.