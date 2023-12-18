Monday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-65 win, as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 77, Oakland 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-12.2)

Michigan State (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Michigan State is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Oakland's ATS record this season is 9-2-0. The Spartans have hit the over in three games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over six times.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game (scoring 73.9 points per game to rank 206th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.

The 36.0 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 208th in the country, and are 1.4 more than the 34.6 its opponents collect per outing.

Michigan State connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) while shooting 32.0% from deep (246th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 30.9%.

The Spartans rank 163rd in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 53rd in college basketball, allowing 84.0 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (85th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (101st in college basketball).

