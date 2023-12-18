How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will look to continue a four-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- In games Michigan State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 296th.
- The Spartans record 73.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
- Michigan State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72.0).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.