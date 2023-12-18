The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Oakland Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
  • Spartans games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.
  • Oakland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • A total of six Golden Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Michigan State is 13th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

