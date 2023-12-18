How to Watch Oakland vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Oakland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.
- The Golden Grizzlies average 8.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.7).
- Oakland has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
- At home, Oakland sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|L 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|W 77-63
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.